This decision comes in the wake of the state police`s move of reintroducing e-pass system on Friday for inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles during the curbs.Full Article
Mumbai Police discontinues the colour-coded sticker system for vehicles
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Mumbai police discontinue colour-coded stickers on vehicles amid COVID-19 crisis
Mumbai Police has issued an order to discontinue the Red, Green and Yellow stickers system for vehicles moving across the city..
Zee News