Why are we calling it COVID-19 wave, it's actually tsunami, says Delhi HC on rising cases
The High Court told the Centre and the Delhi government to reduce the COVID-19 mortality rate.Full Article
Amid severe COVID situation in the national capital, all the ICU beds at the state-run Lok Nayak Hospital are full for the last 4-5..
Six private hospitals in Delhi have exhausted their oxygen stocks, according to the city's deputy chief minister.