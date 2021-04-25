551 oxygen generation plants to be set up across India through PM Cares
The Centre on Sunday cleared the allocation of funds for installation of 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants to be set up inside public health facilities across the country. The funds will come through PM Cares. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's direction to boost the availability of oxygen to hospitals amid a surge in Covid cases in the country as India battles an oxygen crisis.Full Article