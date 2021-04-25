Janta curfew extended in Madya Pradesh`s Bhopal till May 3, Ratlam, Sagar and Jabalpur too relocked

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, authorities in Bhopal on Sunday (April 25) extended Janata corona curfew in the state capital. Collector Abhinash Lavaniya today issued an official notification in this regard, announcing an extension in the Janata curfew. It is to be noted that a week-long 'corona curfew' was first imposed in Bhopal city from 9 pm on April 12 to curb the rising cases of COVID-19. It was further extended for another week from April 19 to April 26.