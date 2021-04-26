PM reviews operations by IAF to transport oxygen, other essentials in India, abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the operations being undertaken by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad amid the Covid surge in the country. The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat today called on the Prime Minister and reviewed the preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic.

