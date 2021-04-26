Implement intensive, local, containment framework to prevent Covid spread: MHA to states
Published
The ministry of home affairs on Monday asked all states, union territories to implement intensive, local and focused containment framework to curb Covid-19 spread. Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a letter, issued directions to district authorities and asked them to take all necessary measures, as advised by MoHFW for the implementation of the containment framework, so as to flatten the curve.Full Article