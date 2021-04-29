After 6.4 magnitude jolt, six earthquakes hit Assam's Sonitpur today

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology. This is the sixth earthquake that occurred in Sonitpur on Thursday after 12.00 am. According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 2:38 am. The epicentre of the quake was 38 kilometres West-Northwest of Tezpur at a depth of 11 kilometres. Earlier today, earthquakes of magnitude 2.6, 2.9, 4.6, 2.7, and 2.3 on the Richter Scale had hit Sonitpur at 12.24 am, 1.10 am, 1.20 am, 1.41 am and 1.52 am respectively.