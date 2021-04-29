After 6.4 Magnitude jolt, six earthquakes hit Assam’s Sonitpur today

Zee News

After the earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale on Wednesday (April 28), Assam’s Sonitpur was struck by six tremors on Thursday (April 29). 

