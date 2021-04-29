Uttarakhand government suspends Char Dham Yatra amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Published
Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that only priests of the four temples will perform the rituals and puja.Full Article
Published
Char Dham Yatra: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that only priests of the four temples will perform the rituals and puja.Full Article
Issuing an order, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said on Thursday that only priests of the four temples will perform rituals and..