West Bengal election result 2021: 7 reasons why Mamata Banerjee won

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday registered a third consecutive victory in the state assembly election. Mamata, the TMC supremo, successively took on the BJP juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah besides a battery of national and state leaders. Though the BJP had set a target of winning more than 200 of the 292 seats, which went to polls, it was the TMC instead which crossed the double century mark. In the process, the BJP got restricted to double digit figures.