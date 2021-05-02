Humbly accept people's mandate: Rahul Gandhi after assembly poll results
Published
After the party's poor performance in assembly elections in five states, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said it humbly accepts the people's mandate and it will continue to fight for its values and ideals. "We humbly accept the people's mandate. Sincere gratitude to our workers and the millions of people who supported us on the ground. We will continue to fight for our values and ideals. Jai Hind," Gandhi said on Twitter.Full Article