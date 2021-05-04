8 lions in Hyderabad zoo test positive for Covid, 1st such case in India
In perhaps the first such case in the country, eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad have tested positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Government on May 05 clarified that this COVID-19 is not spreading through animals, it's human to human transmission. First such..
