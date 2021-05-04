My husband, mother died without treatment within an hour of each other: DD's ex-Director General Archana Datta
Former Doordarshan Director General Archana Dutta lost her mother and husband to COVID-19 in the span of an hour after a desperate scramble to get them admitted to the hospital in time to stem their falling oxygen levels failed. Both were declared Covid positive after their death in a Malviya Nagar government hospital on April 27, Dutta said on Tuesday while recounting her trauma in a Twitter post.Full Article