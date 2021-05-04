Lockdown in Bihar till May 15, CM Nitish Kumar takes step to curb COVID-19 spread
Published
The decision to impose a lockdown in Bihar comes a day after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation.Full Article
Published
The decision to impose a lockdown in Bihar comes a day after Patna High Court asked the state government to control the COVID-19 situation.Full Article
The whole country is under the grip of 2nd wave of coronavirus currently and amid it, the COVID cases in Bihar continue to rise. As..