Ashamed that we believed Bihar government: High Court

As Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Tuesday declared an 11-day lockdown (till May 15) in the state starting Wednesday after being pushed by the Patna high court a day earlier, the HC again pulled up the state government and asked the Centre’s additional solicitor general, K N Singh, to speak to the defence secretary regarding handing over the entire health infrastructure of the state to the Armed Forces Medical Services. The HC observed orally that it felt “ashamed” that it had reposed faith in the government this far and “continuously passed orders while people were dying”.