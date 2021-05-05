DMK chief MK Stalin to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7
CM-elect MK Stalin met Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday (May 5) and staked claim to form the government.Full Article
Newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on May 07 visited M Karunanidhi's..
DMK president MK Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered oath..