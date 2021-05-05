Third wave of COVID-19 pandemic inevitable: Govt's top scientific advisor
He said that the third wave of COVID-19 will come in the country, however, it is not clear on what time scale phase three will occur.
Even as the second wave has caused havoc in the country, the government on May 05 said the third wave is inevitable, while also..