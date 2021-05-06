Amid Covid-19 surge, Punjab farm groups say defy lockdown

Farm organisations agitating against the central agri-marketing laws have urged residents of Punjab to oppose the Covid-induced lockdown by converging on the roads on May 8. Terming the lockdown a means to conceal the failure of governments to ramp up essential medical facilities and frame a scientific policy to deal with the pandemic, 32 32 farmers' groups from Punjab on Wednesday appealed to every family to send at least one member to any of the protest sites along the Delhi borders.