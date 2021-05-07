COVID-19: India records more than 4.14 lakh new cases, over 3,900 fatalities in past 24 hours
Published
Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.Full Article
Published
Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.Full Article
Once again India crossed the 4-lakh mark in daily spike of COVID-19 cases after reporting 4,12,262 new infections in last 24 hours...
As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to ravage the country, several states are reporting massive increase in cases and deaths...