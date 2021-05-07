Gujarat: Second wave has launched a deadly assault on lungs

Prakash Chandra, 59, did not have any symptoms of Covid-19 but got himself tested after his son tested positive. His report came positive. When his doctor insisted for a CT scan after his blood tests revealed high sugar levels and inflammatory markers, it was found that 50% of his lung was involved. His oxygen saturation too had dipped to 85. All this on Day-1 itself. He is now admitted in the hospital with his son whose scan has revealed nearly 60% damage to his lungs by the virus.