Potential cancer drug repurposed for Covid-19 by DRDO, Dr Reddy's gets DCGI nod for emergency use

A potential cancer drug repurposed for Covid-19 treatment -- 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) – has received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) nod for emergency use as adjunct therapy for hospitalized moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. The anti-Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, in collaboration with pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.