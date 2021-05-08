Assam: Himanta may be CM, BJP may recall Sonowal to Delhi

Newly-elected BJP MLAs in Assam will meet on Sunday to finalise the selection of the new chief minister of the state amid likelihood of Himanta Biswa Sarma pipping incumbent Sarbananda Sonowal to the post. Sources said the party leadership will announce its decision after meeting the newly-elected MLAs in Guwahati. Sonowal will be brought to the Centre, should Sarma nose ahead in the final lap on Sunday, sources said.