SC ropes in experts for national task force to overhaul allocation of O2 to states
Supreme Court on Saturday drew health experts from all over India to set up a National Task Force to devise a scientific formula for rational and equitable allocation of oxygen to states, audit utilisation and suggest means to augment production. The bench asked the cabinet secretary to be the convenor of the group and said the expert body will, within a week, provide the formula for need-based, dynamic allocation of medical oxygen to states and UTs.Full Article