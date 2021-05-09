Google doodle commemorates Mother's Day: Why is Mother's Day celebrated and why its founder wanted to rescind it
Published
Google Doodle on Sunday commemorated Mother's Day with a pop card wishing all the mothers around the world on the occasion. Mother's Day was first celebrated on the second Sunday of May 1908 in the US by Anna Jarvis in memory of her mother Ann Reeves Jarvis, an activist. Anna was against the commercializing of Mother's day to the extent she wanted it to be rescinded.Full Article