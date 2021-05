Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to be the next chief minister of Assam pipping Sarbananda Sonowal to the post. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on Monday. Sonowal had resigned as chief minister of Assam earlier in the day making way for Sarma whose dogged insistence on the post got him the chief ministership of a state where he has been politically active for more than 20 years.