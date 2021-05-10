COVID-19 positive Azam Khan, son shifted to Lucknow`s Medanta Hospital from Sitapur jail

Zee News

Azam Khan`s health suddenly deteriorated on Sunday following which he along with his son was sent to Lucknow by an ambulance.

