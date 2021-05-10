How Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stands out as a BJP leader

By taking oath on Monday, Himanta Biswa Sarma has perhaps become the first former Congress leader to become the chief minister in a BJP-ruled state. There are several other feathers in Sarma’s cap. He contributed immensely to the BJP’s victory in the 2016 Assam assembly election. He also made inroads for the BJP in the Northeast. As the convener of the North-east Democratic Alliance (NEDA), he worked as a catalyst for the BJP to capture power in other states of the Northeast, including the Left-ruled Tripura.