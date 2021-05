In another grim milestone, India on Wednesday recorded its highest single-day death toll with more than 4,000 deaths in the last 24 hours. The count of daily cases, on the other hand, reported a minor decrease. Deaths from Covid-19 swelled by 4,205 pushing the country's total fatalities to 2,54,197. With 3,48,421​ new cases, India's total caseload now stands at 2,33,40,938.