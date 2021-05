A sessions court in Goa on Wednesday deferred the judgment in the alleged rape case against Tehelka founder-editor Tarun Tejpal to May 19. The final arguments in the eight-year-old trial against Tejpal had concluded in Goa in March. On Nov 7 and 8, 2013, Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted a junior colleague at an event organised by Tehelka in a star hotel in North Goa.