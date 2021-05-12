Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for 60+ due for second dose from May 17 to 19: BMC

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination for 60+ due for second dose from May 17 to 19: BMC

Mid-Day

Published

Senior citizens and specially abled citizens who are due for the second dose can walk in at "vaccination centres near their residencies" after registration, the Mumbai civic body informed on their official Twitter handle

Full Article