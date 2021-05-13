Sale of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V could start in India from next week: NITI Aayog
Published
Dr VK Paul, member (health) of the NITI Aayog said the production of Sputnik is scheduled to begin in India by July.Full Article
Published
Dr VK Paul, member (health) of the NITI Aayog said the production of Sputnik is scheduled to begin in India by July.Full Article
Regarding other vaccine candidates such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, Dr Paul said that the authorities are constantly in..