Body of Indian woman killed in rocket attack in Israel to be brought home on May 15
The body of Soumya Santhosh from Kerala, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, will be brought here on Saturday.Full Article
The Indian woman was said to be living in Israel for the last seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her..
