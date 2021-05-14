Can't bear cremation expenses for the deceased? UP Police has a solution
Published
Apart from this, if any person is unable to bear the expenses of cremation they will be provided with a sum of Rs 5000 to bear of the cremation.Full Article
Published
Apart from this, if any person is unable to bear the expenses of cremation they will be provided with a sum of Rs 5000 to bear of the cremation.Full Article
The Uttar Pradesh police has now come up with a unique method of raising awareness to discourage people from dumping bodies in the..
The Uttar Pradesh police has now come up with a unique method of raising awareness to discourage people from dumping bodies in the..