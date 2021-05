India on Saturday reported the lowest daily cases in 18 days even as the figure significantly remains above the 3-lakh mark. In terms of Covid-19 deaths, the daily toll came below 4,000 after three days. With 3,26,098 daily new cases, India's total caseload now stands at 2,43,72,907 and with 3,890 deaths in 24 hours, the national death toll is at 2,66,207.