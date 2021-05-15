PM Modi to review preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on Saturday to review preparations to deal with impending Cyclone Tauktae, government sources said.Full Article
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting to be held today will also review preparations against the upcoming Cyclone Tauktae.