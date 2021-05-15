This Team of Avengers provides free food, medicines & oxygen support to corona-hit
They might not be Thor or the Hulk, but in thought and action, they are heroes. Calling themselves Team Avengers, this group of over 50 working professionals from Delhi-NCR and abroad are providing free food, medicines, oxygen support, doctors’ consultations and counselling to Covid-affected families. The real-life do-gooders also provide food packets and medical kits to the poor and homeless in and around Delhi.Full Article