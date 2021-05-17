Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says cow urine prevents coronavirus, cures lungs infection
Published
The saffron clad Sadhvi was speaking at a function of dedicating oxygen concentrators to the people in Bairagarh , a suburb near Bhopal. She said that consumption of desi gai gau mutra ark (concentration of cow urine of indigenous cows) can cure lungs infection. She said she was taking it regularly and that was the reason she did not have to take any medicine and did not catch coronavirus infection.Full Article