A day before Bengal’s new council of ministers was sworn in on May 10, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a press note saying he had given the CBI sanction to prosecute Trinamool leaders Subrata Mukherjee, Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and ex-MLA Sovan Chatterjee because the state’s governor was their “appointing authority” as ministers when the “offence took place” in 2016.