Uttar Pradesh: 68% villages free of COVID-19 infection, vaccination registration simplified
Published
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that about 1.3 lakh vaccine registration centres will be opened across the state.Full Article
Published
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that about 1.3 lakh vaccine registration centres will be opened across the state.Full Article
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that about 1.3 lakh vaccine registration centres will be opened across the state.