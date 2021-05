Aranmula MLA and former journalist Veena George is tipped to succeed KK Shailaja as Kerala’s health minister in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government while CPM state secretariat member KN Balagopal is expected to be the new finance minister. DYFI all-India president and Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyas is likely to succeed G Sudhakaran in the crucial public works department besides handling the tourism portfolio.