With a positivity rate of 32%, measured over a 14-day period between May 4 and 17, Karnataka has jumped eight spots to become second, after Goa (43%), in the list of states with high infection rates. Karnataka also had the most (5.7 lakh) active Covid-19 cases in the country as on Wednesday, ahead of Maharashtra’s 4.2 lakh and Kerala’s 3.4 lakh.​