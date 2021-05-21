Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Punjab, no casualties reported
An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed on Friday (May 21) near Moga in Punjab late last night.Full Article
Squadron Leader Abhinav Choudhary, An Indian Air Force was killed after a MiG-21 aircraft crashed near Moga in Punjab in the wee..
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector.