Sunderlal Bahuguna, leader of the Chipko Movement, dies of COVID-19 at 94
Published
He was undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at AIIMS Rishikesh and was suffering from pneumonia.Full Article
Veteran Environmentalist and founder of the Chipko movement Sunderlal Bahuguna died at AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday after battling..
Bahuguna was admitted to a hospital after his family claimed he was complaining of having a fever on May 9.