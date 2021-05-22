MiG-21 crash: Discontinue obsolete jets, don’t want others to lose their sons, says dead pilot's father

Satendra Choudhary, a farmer in his late 50s, wore his son’s T-shirt on Friday morning as he received friends and relatives who had come to his Meerut house to offer their condolence. With his son no more, he clung on to things the young squadron leader, Abhinav Choudhary (29), had left behind -- like the tee he would wear during shooting practice at Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, from where he completed schooling before taking the NDA exam.