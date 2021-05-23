Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal to make BIG announcement today
It is expected that CM Kejriwal would extend the lockdown by another week as Delhi still faces high daily COVID-related deaths and vaccine shortage.Full Article
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in Delhi for one more week.