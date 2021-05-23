Lockdown in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal makes BIG announcement, extends lockdown by one week
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that coronavirus-induced lockdown will remain in Delhi for one more week.Full Article
Arvind Kejriwal informed that a total of 1,600 fresh coronavirus cases were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours and the..
"Over the weekend, I will talk to LG Sir. Whatever discussion will happen with LG Sir and whatever decision will be made, we will..