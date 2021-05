The Union government on Tuesday appointed 1985 batch IPS Subodh Kumar Jaiswal as the CBI director for a period of two years. The high-powered committee, comprising PM Narendra Modi, CJI N V Ramana and Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, to select the CBI director shortlisted three IPS officers — V S K Kaumudi, Subodh Jaiswal and Kumar Rajesh Chandra — for the top post.