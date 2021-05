Wastage of doses in Jharkhand rose to 6.4% as on Wednesday morning, double the 3.1% reported on April 22. Chhattisgarh has a wastage of 7.4%, up from 2.9%. Madhya Pradesh reported wastage of 3.3% of doses against 1.4% till about a month ago, official data of 15 states, that currently have maximum doses of anti-Covid shots available, showed.