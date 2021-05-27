Hand Mehul Choksi over to India directly: Antigua and Barbuda PM to Dominica

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has asked neighbouring Dominica, where fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi was caught, to hand the diamantaire over to India directly, local media reported. After news of Choksi's arrest in Dominica came on Tuesday night (local time), Browne told local media that he has given "clear instructions" to the Dominican authorities to repatriate Choksi to India.