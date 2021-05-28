Pithani has been questioned by the NCB and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several days in the past.Full Article
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB from Hyderabad
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SSR case: Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani in a drugs probe that emerged post..
IndiaTimes
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Late actor's roommate Siddharth Pithani arrested by NCB
As per news agency ANI, Pithani has been arrested from Hyderabad by the NCB.
DNA